Lawmakers say they lobbied White House on gender confirmation medical costs. Trump went further. Republicans on Capitol Hill are scrambling to respond to President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday to reinstitute a ban on transgender people serving in the military after conservatives who lobbied the White House say they were pushing only to prevent the Pentagon from paying for medical costs associated with gender confirmation -- not an outright ban.

Trump ignores question on ban, calls reporter 'rude' President Donald Trump banned transgender people from the US military in three tweets, after pledging support for the LGBTQ community on the campaign trail. CNN's Anderson Cooper is keeping them honest.

DOJ: Civil Rights Act does not protect sexual orientation The Justice Department filed an amicus brief Wednesday saying that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not cover employment "discrimination based on sexual orientation."

Opinion: Trump's tweets are an affront to the military There is a lot to dislike about President Donald Trump's decision this morning to reinstate the ban on transgender service.

How much transgender services cost the military President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he plans to reinstate a ban on transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the US armed forces.

Transgender troops to Trump: 'We're not burdens' After serving their country for years all it took was a few tweets on Wednesday to upend their lives.

At least one killed in ride incident at Ohio State Fair At least one person was killed when a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said Wednesday, according to the Columbus Dispatch and CNN affiliate WCMH. Wednesday was the first day of the fair.

Venezuelans launch 2-day strike Thousands of Venezuelans are rallying against President Nicolas Maduro's regime, and now the United States is joining them.

Lawmaker on health holdouts: 'Somebody needs to snatch a knot in their ass' Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia responded to a Senate GOP colleague's vote against moving forward on several Republican health care bills by saying, "somebody needs to go over there to that Senate and snatch a knot in their ass."