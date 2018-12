George H.W. Bush may perform one last service for his country this week by clearing a path for unity in DC George H.W. Bush can perform one last, posthumous service to his country this week by orchestrating a rare moment of unity and a short-term truce in the rancorous politics swirling around the crisis-stricken Trump presidency.

George H.W. Bush leaves for final trip to DC Former President George H.W. Bush's casket leaves Texas for the US Capitol, where he will lie in state.

Trump to meet privately with Bush family Former President George H.W. Bush will be eulogized by his son, former President George W. Bush, along with a mix of family and friends on Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, the most high-profile event in a week of proceedings that will remember the remarkable life of the president who died on Friday at 94.

Bush family reunited in cartoonist's touching tribute Editorial cartoonist Marshall Ramsey speaks with CNN's John Berman about the touching tribute he drew following the death of former President George H.W. Bush.

Former Secret Service agent: Why we loved Bush 41 Just before midnight on Friday evening, I received the news from a current US Secret Service agent. His message said, "We lost Timberwolf -- a part of us is gone."

