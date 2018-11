The former first lady says the 'birther' movement stoked by Trump put her family at risk, according to memoir excerpts obtained by the Washington Post Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses her dislike of President Donald Trump — as well as personal details of her life before and during her time in the White House — in her highly anticipated memoir, "Becoming," The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Trump pushes back at Michelle Obama President Donald Trump pushed back at former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama over a forthcoming memoir in which the former first lady said she would "never forgive" Trump for his role in the "birther" movement.

Michelle Obama 'felt like I failed' after miscarriage Free from the constraints she might have felt while living in the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama is getting personal, opening herself up to the world in bold ways in her memoir, "Becoming," out Tuesday.

Michelle Obama calls out Trump in new book The Washington Post reports that in her new book, former first lady Michelle Obama says President Trump jeopardized her family's safety by propagating the false 'birther' conspiracy theory. The excerpt was confirmed by CNN presidential historian David Brinkley, who has read the book.

Michelle Obama opens up about infertility Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed personal details about her pregnancy and marriage in an interview with ABC's Robin Roberts.

