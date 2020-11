The President's actions at the Treasury, the Pentagon, and denialism about the pandemic are undercutting the President-elect and harming the American people President Donald Trump continues to howl on Twitter -- between rounds of golf -- spreading the lie that he won the election he lost, and promising he will be in the White House come January.

Analysis: Trump undercuts democracy as he clings to power President Donald Trump is trying to steal a free and fair election that he lost by a wide margin to President-elect Joe Biden by tearing at the most basic principle of American democracy: He's trying to throw out hundreds of thousands of votes.

Trump administration cuts off emergency Federal Reserve programs as coronavirus cases spike US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pulling the plug on funding for emergency Federal Reserve programs intended to help businesses as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the United States.

Michigan statehouse leaders to meet with Trump on Friday as campaign peddles bogus fraud claims Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield is going to the White House today, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

Keilar explains why CNN didn't air Giuliani's 'bananas' briefing CNN's Brianna Keilar breaks down who is on the Trump campaign's legal team as they file a mounting number of election fraud lawsuits.

Analysis: The racist rhetoric behind accusing largely Black cities of voter fraud Ever since Joe Biden was declared President-elect earlier this month, the Trump campaign has made a target of cities, falsely accusing them of voter fraud and corruption.

Trump digs deeper into debunked conspiracy theories instead of embracing reality At first, President Donald Trump's refusal to concede an election he clearly lost appeared to many of his allies a temporary stage of grief. Give it a few days, some shrugged. A week, tops.

Avlon: This shows we're less divided than it seems With many Americans feeling bitterly divided by the election results, CNN's John Avlon examines certain issues where Republicans and Democrats could find common ground.

