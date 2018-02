Analysis: Trump's embarrassing split-screen moment on stocks For a connoisseur of cable news like Donald Trump, it was not a pretty picture.

Opinion: A stock market lesson for Trump - the hard way Donald Trump is suddenly learning a very hard lesson. Stock markets that go up can, quite suddenly and precipitously, go down. And then there's the other half of that lesson. When you buy the good news, you inevitably own the bad as well.

Colbert teases Trump as Dow plummets Host of "The Late Show" Stephen Colbert riffs on President Donald Trump's touting of job growth during a speech in a Ohio as the stock market plunged.

New York Times: Trump lawyers worried Mueller could catch him lying President Donald Trump's attorneys are trying to sway him against agreeing to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller partially out of concern he might incriminate himself through false statements and could be charged with lying to investigators, The New York Times reported Monday evening.

Analysis: The President thinks not clapping for him is 'treasonous' President Donald Trump wasn't -- and, apparently, still isn't -- happy that Democrats in Congress didn't stand to applaud him in his State of the Union address last week.