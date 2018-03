Pennsylvania special election heads into Day Two. Democrat claims victory. CNN isn't projecting a winner. Democrat Conor Lamb and Republican Rick Saccone are locked in a neck and neck battle to decide who will represent Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

John King: It's possible Saccone can win but unlikely CNN's John King has analyzed the numbers and says that while it's possible Republican Rick Saccone could still pull off a win in Pennsylvania, it's unlikely.

Analysis: This race is a toss-up. But the narrative is a lock The special election contest in southwest Pennsylvania will come to an end on Tuesday night and, though the winner remains in doubt, the post-election spin pretty much writes itself.

Message for Republicans? 'The House is on fire' The race for Pennsylvania's 18th District was a nail-biter. CNN political analysts explain what the special election means for the November midterms.

Analysis: Yes, the Pennsylvania election is about Donald Trump Today, voters in southwestern Pennsylvania will head to the polls to choose their new member of Congress. The fight between state Rep. Rick Saccone (R) and veteran Conor Lamb (D) was never expected to be close given that President Donald Trump won the 18th District by 20 points in 2016.

Stephen Hawking, renowned scientist, dies at 76 Stephen Hawking, the brilliant British theoretical physicist who overcame a debilitating disease to publish wildly popular books probing the mysteries of the universe, has died, according to a family spokesman. He was 76.

Analysis: Tillerson ouster shows Trump is unleashed President Donald Trump's firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is the latest move in an audacious power play designed to build a governing team in his own image and to purge restraints that have tempered his brazen, impulsive instincts.