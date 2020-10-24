Despite rhetoric, GOP has supported packing state courts

Experts warn that the worst is yet to come The US reported more than 80,000 new coronavirus infections Friday -- the highest daily case number since the pandemic began.

NIH director says Covid-19 vaccine authorization 'might not happen' this year Track US cases I Your questions, answered

Dr. Birx identifies what's behind recent spike in virus cases Dr. Deborah Birx, who is on the White House coronavirus task force, says that indoor gatherings as the weather gets colder are driving the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

Fauci says it might be time to mandate masks Dr. Anthony Fauci has been reluctant to support a federal mask mandate.

Infectious disease expert issues stark warning about US As the United States records it's highest single day total for new Covid-19 cases, infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm warns that the country will see some of the darkest days in its history until a vaccine is made widely available.

People with Down syndrome have 10 times the risk of death from Covid-19 as those without, study finds People with Down syndrome have 10 times the risk of dying from Covid-19 compared to those without the disability, a team of researchers reported Thursday.

Risk of polio outbreak grows because of the pandemic Health experts fear an outbreak of the polio virus in the Americas during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a delay in vaccinations and surveillance.

