Des Moines says no to governor's demand for classroom return

Analysis: New CDC flap exposes confusion of Trump's Covid-19 response New chaos at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over revised guidance on the spread of Covid-19 is a fresh sign of mixed messaging that long plagued the White House's failed pandemic response.

NFL levies more than $1 million in fines against 3 teams and their coaches who didn't wear masks during games Three NFL teams are being fined $250,000 each because their coaches were not wearing face coverings during games on Sunday, a league source told CNN Monday.

CNN reporter: I have never seen anything like this The CDC on Monday abruptly reverted to its previous guidance about how coronavirus is transmitted, removing language about airborne transmission it had posted just days earlier. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen tells us more.

Alitalia airline offering 'Covid-tested' flights If you could book a seat on a flight where you were guaranteed not to catch coronavirus, would you do it?

As doctors worry about 'a very apocalyptic fall,' the CDC changes info on how Covid-19 spreads As most US states head in the wrong direction with coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has retracted key information about how the virus spreads.

Scientists say Californians moving is just the beginning of a larger trend. Here's what it means • A puppy was saved from the rubble in an area devastated by wildfires • Opinion: Wildfires will only get worse unless we force businesses to make these changes

These 63 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close by the end of 2020 • NIH official to 'retire' after being ID'd as author of anti-Fauci posts on right-wing blog

Chinese tycoon who criticized Xi Jinping's handling of coronavirus jailed for 18 years A Chinese billionaire who criticized President Xi Jinping's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been jailed for 18 years on corruption charges, a court said Tuesday.