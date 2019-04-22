Democrats Make Sure Trump Can’t Escape Mueller

The White House told Carl Kline to not appear at a deposition, saying Democrats were seeking access to confidential information The White House has instructed a former official who was in charge of the security clearance process to not comply with a House subpoena demanding his appearance for an interview, the latest move by the Trump administration to thwart Democratic-led investigations into all aspects of the presidency.

Ocasio-Cortez: What's next? Nuclear codes in Instagram DMs? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) joined other Democratic lawmakers in the fierce debate during a House Oversight Committee vote on subpoenas over reports President Donald Trump overruled concerns about 25 individuals whose security clearances were initially denied over a range of disqualifying issues.

White House security official suspended, alleges boss broke rules A veteran manager in the White House office that processes security clearances has been suspended amid allegations she made against her boss that he endangered national security by breaking the law and flouting security procedures.

Opinion: Why Javanka's security clearances were vital to Trump If officials had a reason to resist granting Ivanka Trump a security clearance, and all indications suggest they did, their concerns were not heeded by the President. In fact, just the opposite.

Kushner breaks silence on White House security clearance Jared Kushner, one of President Trump's top advisers and son-in-law, speaks out after a whistleblower revealed the Trump administration pushed for security clearances for 25 individuals despite, what she calls, "serious disqualifying issues."

Cummings: Whistleblower was scared of our GOP colleagues During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) traded attacks over whether the House should issue subpoenas in the probe over President Trump overruling concerns about 25 individuals whose security clearances were initially denied over a range of disqualifying issues.

Opinion: Trump White House's self-inflicted security debacle During my four years at the White House and six years in the US government, I went through various rounds of security clearance processes. The first time, it was to get the clearance I needed to join the US Treasury Department and deploy overseas to Iraq, and later to renew that clearance and gain access […]

