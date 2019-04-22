Democrats Make Sure Trump Can’t Escape Mueller

Trump arrived Thursday to his Mar-a-Lago resort with the swagger of a conquering hero, after Mueller reiterated that he had found no evidence of a conspiracy between Trump and Russia to interfere in the 2016 election. The president high-fived supporters at the Palm Beach airport and pumped his fists. Lawmakers back in Washington as well as the media focused on Mueller’s depiction of a president who repeatedly sought to interfere in the Russia investigation while deceiving the public about his actions.
Source:: Yahoo