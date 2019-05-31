Democratic presidential contender Warren seeks law allowing presidents to be indicted

A gunman fired 'indiscriminately' in a Virginia Beach municipal building before being killed in a gunfight with police, authorities say At least 12 are dead and four others are injured after a shooting Friday afternoon at the Virginia Beach municipal center.

Four people hospitalized after attack The shooter who opened fire indiscriminately in a Virginia Beach city building Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and sending at least four others to the hospital, was a disgruntled employee, a Virginia government source briefed on the investigation told CNN.

Shooter had a long gunbattle with 4 officers. They helped prevent more carnage, police chief says The four officers who confronted a shooter inside a Virginia Beach city building engaged in a "long gunbattle" with the gunman, and helped stop him from committing more carnage, the police chief said.

Harrowing photo shows shock of Virginia Beach shooting Alyssa Andrews, a witness at the shooting in Virginia Beach, describes to CNN's John Berman a difficult moment from the mass shooting she captured in a photo.

Police had planned a Saturday workshop on mass shootings The Virginia Beach Police Department had scheduled a free community workshop for Saturday morning on what to do during mass shootings. About 24 hours before the class, a disgruntled employee opened fire in a city building, killing 12 people, police said.

Police: Long gun battle between suspect and officers Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera says a 12th victim has died as a result of the mass shooting. Cervera explains how officers engaged with the suspect during a press conference.

Laura Ingraham defends white supremacist, and Fox News stands by her Fox News was silent on Friday after Laura Ingraham defended a white supremacist and several other fringe individuals who have been banned or disciplined by large social media companies.

Retail billionaire accused of touching Pilates instructor Retail mogul Sir Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault in the US, after a Pilates instructor accused him of repeatedly slapping and touching her body during classes.

Colorado becomes the latest state to ban gay conversion therapy for youth Colorado is the latest state to move to ban gay conversion therapy for minors, aligning Colorado's policies with the consensus among leading medical and mental health professional organizations.