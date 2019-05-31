Posted on by

Democratic presidential contender Warren seeks law allowing presidents to be indicted

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called on Friday for Congress to pass a law that makes it clear the Justice Department can criminally indict a sitting president and charge the U.S. leader with obstructing justice. Warren’s call came in response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and his statement this week that Justice Department policy prevented him from bringing charges against a sitting president.

Source:: Yahoo

      