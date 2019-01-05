Democratic allies should rally to protect Taiwan from China: Tsai

Taiwan’s president called on allies to help defend its sovereignty Saturday, accusing China of waging a “deliberate campaign” to undermine the island’s democracy by refusing to talk to her government. Relations between Taiwan and China have been at a low since Tsai came to power in 2016, refusing to acknowledge that the self-ruled island is part of “one China”. Beijing unilaterally cut off communication with her administration and stepped up military drills around the island as well as poaching several of its dwindling diplomatic allies.
Source:: Yahoo