'Delta Hill Riders': African-American cowboy culture in the Mississippi Delta

Rory Doyle’s ongoing personal project shares the story of African-American cowboy culture in the rural Mississippi Delta, challenging the Hollywood portrayal of the American cowboy. An exhibition opening and talk for “Delta Hill Riders” by Rory Doyle is on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Half King Photography Series in New York City. It will be led by Anna Van Lenten, curator of the Half King Photography Series. The exhibition will run until Aug. 6. A concurrent show at Tikhonova Gallery in Harlem will have an opening reception Sunday, June 17, 2018, from 2 to 5 p.m. with an artist talk at 4 p.m. and runs through July 29, 2018.

