The US Chamber of Commerce is launching a nationwide initiative to address the critical and widespread challenge facing businesses The US Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced a nationwide initiative to address the worker shortage in the US, calling the crisis the most critical and widespread challenge facing businesses.

One lever Biden could use to lower sky-high steel and lumber prices The US economy is so hot the supply of key materials can't keep up with surging demand — sparking shortages and price spikes in everything from computer chips and copper to chlorine.

Best Buy CEO: These 4 challenges are why it's hard to hire workers right now The economy is recovering but plenty of pandemic-era problems remain: Working parents are struggling to find adequate child care, and people in jobs that require face-to-face interactions must weigh the health risks of returning to work.

'I'm not lazy': Single mom relies on unemployment benefits to care for daughter Montana will end federal pandemic unemployment benefits for its residents. The Republican governor says the enhanced jobless programs are dissuading people from returning to the workforce and are creating labor shortages.

Fed official: Getting women back to work is about 'our economic potential as a nation' America's recovery from the pandemic downturn has been rocky: Millions of workers — especially women — remain on the sidelines, while parts of the economy are booming and inflation is rising.

Why Senate Republicans are just fine with Manchin calling them every name in the book • Opinion: Mitch McConnell's arc of Trump doesn't bend toward justice

Masks, distancing still important even with vaccination, study suggests • Now proven against Covid, mRNA can do so much more • Live updates: No Covid deaths recorded in UK for first time since pandemic began