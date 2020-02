China is destroying cash. Ships are quarantined. The effort to contain the virus hinges on research into how long it lingers on surfaces. Concerns are mounting about how long the novel coronavirus may survive on surfaces -- so much so that China's central bank has taken measures to deep clean and destroy its cash, which changes hands multiple times a day, in an effort to contain the virus.

Man refuses to get off quarantined cruise ship. See why Matthew Smith of Sacramento, California, and his wife decided to stay aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Fourteen Americans evacuated from the ship on US-chartered flights have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the US departments of State and Health and Human Services said. Watch "Full Circle" every weeknight at 5pm E.T.

Apple revenue will be hit as coronavirus creates iPhone supply shortages, company warns Apple warned investors on Monday that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is hurting its business more than previously expected by limiting how many devices it can make and sell in China.

Nebraska's specialized medical care is taking on coronavirus Nebraska's state slogan "Honestly, it's not for everyone," should have an asterisk, because everyone with even the trickiest disease seems welcome at Nebraska's largest medical facility.

Evacuated Americans share emotional video of journey home More than 300 Americans quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship for almost two weeks finally head home, but their journey back to the US has been riddled with one ordeal after another. CNN's Will Ripley has more.

DOJ storm intensifies with new attacks on Barr's credibility • He's known Bill Barr for 40 years. Now, he's calling for his resignation

Pelosi's 2020 warning to Democrats • Late-night host rips apart 2020 Dem's health care plan • Opinion: Limbaugh's words on Buttigieg raise a troubling question • Stacey Abrams on being a possible VP pick: Of course I want it