After legal stunners for two Trump associates, the White House returns to peddling narratives that defy fact After one day where truth and facts triumphed, America is back to its alternative realities.

Manafort juror: Lone woman was holdout on 10 counts One of the jurors from Paul Manafort's trial said on Wednesday evening that although she "did not want Paul Manafort to be guilty," the evidence was "overwhelming."

Ex-Trump adviser: Impeachment is closer Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo says that the midterm elections will be all about impeachment.

Anderson Cooper sets the record straight: A crime is a crime CNN's Anderson Cooper tackles President Trump's conflicting and sometimes false statements on payments made to women during the 2016 campaign.

Analysis: Trump's response to Cohen's plea deal, dissected On Wednesday afternoon, Fox News released a snippet of its interview with President Donald Trump. (The interview is set to run in its entirety on Thursday morning). Here's the exchange between Fox's Ainsley Earhardt and Trump on whether he knew about payments arranged by his one-time lawyer Michael Cohen to women alleging affairs with Trump in […]

Opinion: It's a big mistake to write Trump off For those who have been hoping for an end to the Donald Trump presidency, Tuesday appeared to be cause for celebration. On that day, a Virginia jury returned eight felony convictions against the president's one-time campaign manager, Paul Manafort, at nearly the same time that Trump's personal attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen entered guilty pleas […]

Hurricane is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades Hurricane Lane strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it rolled toward Hawaii -- just two weeks after Hurricane Hector passed the islands.

Two dead and one injured in knife attack near Paris Two people were killed and one "badly injured" in a knife attack Thursday morning in Trappes, a suburb west of Paris, according to France's National Police.