What we know about the gunman The gunman who killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, was a 28-year-old veteran of the Marine Corps who had previous run-ins with the law, officials said.

Dad: I tracked his phone, it's still at the bar Jason Coffman, father of a son who is missing after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, says he is hoping his son is alive and safe.

In photos: Mass shooting at California bar Twelve people, including a sheriff's deputy, were killed after a gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday, November 7, according to local law enforcement.

Witness: I dropped to floor, ran to the kitchen A college country night at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, turned deadly when a gunman forced his way in and opened fire on people gathered there, killing 12 people.

People were line dancing when the gunman started firing A shooter opened fire in a packed bar during college night

4th attack in 2 weeks leaves mounting death toll Four soft targets in two weeks: a grocery store in Kentucky, a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a yoga studio in Florida and now a college bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

Mueller's team has begun writing its final report in the Russia probe • What does Sessions' firing mean for Mueller?