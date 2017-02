Pedro Hernandez found guilty of murder in Etan Patz case A New York state court jury found Pedro Hernandez guilty Tuesday in the 1979 kidnapping and murder of Etan Patz, a 6-year-old boy whose disappearance sparked an era of heightened awareness of crimes against children, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Usain Bolt and Simon Biles dominate at 'Sport's Oscars' Monaco (CNN) There's just no stopping Usain Bolt and Simone Biles as the two athletes who dominated last year's Rio Olympics were triumphant again at the 'Oscars of Sport' in Monaco Tuesday.

Humana pulls out of Obamacare for 2018 The Obamacare exodus has begun. Humana announced it is pulling out of Obamacare for 2018 on Tuesday, the same day it ended a merger agreement with Aetna.

Atlanta zoo loses Super Bowl bet and ... Zoo Atlanta lost a Super Bowl bet to Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, and had to name an animal after the winning team's quarterback. A Madagascar hissing cockroach is now named Tom Brady.

Race against the weather to avoid catastrophe at dam There's no word yet when the 188,000 people who evacuated their homes near Northern California's Oroville Dam can return.

Probe of Flynn 'highly likely,' McConnell says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday it's "highly likely" the Senate intelligence committee will investigate former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's discussions with the Russian ambassador.

For a 'winner,' Trump is doing a lot of losing Remember when Donald Trump promised to be the Harlem Globetrotters of politics? "We're gonna win at everything we do!" said Trump. "We're gonna win, win, win. You people, you're gonna be sick and tired of winning." Now he's president of the United States, and Trump has indeed given us tricks and deceptions worthy of the […]

Trump knew about Flynn for weeks A reeling White House faced a barrage of political fire Tuesday after the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, with questions swirling about President Donald Trump's handling of the issue and his connections to Russia.

Harrison Ford's plane involved in airliner mishap Harrison Ford was aboard a small plane that landed on a taxiway of a California airport, flying directly over a waiting American Airlines 737, federal officials said.