Death toll rises as Venezuela strike enters second day

Defense sources say the Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't know Trump's ban on transgender troops was coming The Joint Chiefs of Staff, including chairman General Joseph Dunford, were not aware President Donald Trump planned to tweet a ban on transgender service members, three US defense officials told CNN -- the latest indication that top military leaders across all four service branches were blindsided by the President's announcement.

Democrats say they're ready for a culture war This week, Democrats unveiled an agenda for the midterms that carefully avoided any mention of the issues that had led to accusations they'd been playing "identity politics" in recent elections. Their message, party leaders said, would be all economics, all the time.

DOJ: Civil Rights Act doesn't protect sexual orientation The Justice Department filed an amicus brief Wednesday saying that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 does not cover employment "discrimination based on sexual orientation."

Trump ignores question on ban, calls reporter rude President Trump reinstituted a ban on transgender people serving in the military, without clarifying what would happen to active duty transgender servicemembers.

Borger: It's Trump's way or the highway Just imagine you are a key member of the President's cabinet. Maybe you were completely loyal to him during the campaign; maybe you came around late in the game. Or maybe you were apolitical. Whatever your history, you're in the thick of it now. And you're in the job to serve the country.

Leaks escalate rift inside White House The President's new communications director took to Twitter late on Wednesday night to tweet -- and then delete -- a message about leaking, a point of much contention in the new administration.

Scaramucci said what?! His full, colorful interview on 'New Day' White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about cracking down on White House leaks, media coverage, and the future of US-Russia sanctions.