Death toll rises as Venezuela strike enters second day

Venezuela’s opposition kicked off a second day of a general strike Thursday after a day of street protests left three people dead, in an intensifying showdown over President Nicolas Maduro’s plan to rewrite the nation’s constitution. Prosecutors said a 30-year-old man was killed Wednesday in the western province of Merida, and a 14-year-old boy was killed in Caracas’ Petare neighborhood, a sprawling slum in the eastern end of the city. With the approach of controversial elections on Sunday to pick a 545-seat Constituent Assembly to rewrite the constitution, the opposition and the Maduro government skirmished in the streets.
Source:: Yahoo