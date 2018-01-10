Death toll in California mudslides expected to rise

The number of those killed by mudslides in California was expected to rise from at least 13 dead but rescue efforts would become easier on Wednesday after the powerful rain storm heads west and skies clear, authorities said. Rescue personnel in Santa Barbara County early on Wednesday morning continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles early on Tuesday when more than a half-inch (1.5 cm) of rain fell in five minutes, a rate that far exceeds the normal flash flood threshold. “While we hope it will not, we expect this number to increase as we continue to look for people who are missing and unaccounted for,” Santa Barbara Sheriff Bill Brown of the death toll during a news conference on Tuesday.

Source:: Yahoo