Don Blankenship's bid in a three-way fight for a Senate nomination is among today's hotly contested primaries The Republicans' bid to keep or expand their majority in the Senate starts Tuesday in West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio, with hotly contested primaries to take on three of the nation's most endangered Democratic incumbents.

What you need to know as voters head to polls Tuesday is the largest election day of the 2018 primary season so far. Republicans are voting in two key Senate primaries in Indiana and West Virginia, which could help to determine whether they win those races in the fall. There's also an interesting governor's primary in Ohio that is a re-run of sorts of the […]

Blankenship looks to send Trump a message in West Virginia In the final days of the Republican US Senate primary in West Virginia, what was once considered improbable by the political establishment in Washington became a very real possibility: Coal baron Don Blankenship, who spent a year in prison for his involvement in the deadliest US mine explosion in four decades, is in striking distance […]

Analysis: The ugly truth behind Trump's tweet about Blankenship On Monday morning, President Donald Trump took sides in the West Virginia Senate Republican primary. Trump didn't endorse a candidate; instead he told GOP voters who NOT to vote for.

Trump pushes GOP voters away from Blankenship President Donald Trump tweeted not to vote for West Virginia Senate Republican primary candidate Don Blankenship after GOP insiders suggested that recent controversy surrounding the candidate has given him momentum.

CNN poll: Trump approval steady amid rising outlook for US President Donald Trump's approval rating is holding steady in a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, but his numbers on handling several key issues are climbing, as almost 6 in 10 say things in the country are going well.

NY's attorney general resigns after assault accusations Four women have accused New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of physical violence against them, according to a report in the New Yorker magazine.

University apologizes for rushing African-American grads off stage A student's biggest dream is to walk across the stage during their school's commencement ceremony; getting rushed off the stage is not.

George Zimmerman accused of criminal stalking in Florida George Zimmerman, the man who was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, has received a criminal summons for stalking, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Monday.