As the pandemic worsens, major retailers, grocery stores, and city and state leaders are making the tough decisions that the President has shirked President Donald Trump isn't leading America much as its pandemic worsens. But that's not stopping Walmart -- along with Kroger, Kohl's, and city and state leaders and officials -- from making the tough decisions that the President has shirked.

The states that have tamed coronavirus When Covid-19 suddenly ravaged New York, hospitals looked "apocalyptic." Refrigerated trucks turned into morgues because there wasn't enough space for all the victims.

Fauci says he's 'walking a tightrope' as people try to 'pit' him against Trump The nation's leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, doesn't like "conflict" and he doesn't "like to be pitted against the president," he told CBS anchor Nora O'Donnell in an interview published Wednesday on InStyle.com.

Analysis: New poll reaffirms that most Americans don't trust the president, but they do trust Dr. Fauci A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

See what Trump supporters are saying as pandemic worsens CNN's Ed Lavandera speaks to voters in the traditionally conservative city of McKinney, Texas, where political analysts say President Donald Trump is vulnerable in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

A coronavirus test could cost as little as $20 or as much as $850 The list price of a Covid-19 diagnostic test varies widely depending on the hospital, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis released Wednesday.

Jake Tapper calls out White House: Let me not be diplomatic ... CNN's Jake Tapper says that the campaign by White House officials to undermine Dr. Anthony Fauci in the midst of a global pandemic are "disgusting" and the "ultimate in irresponsibility."

Trump's new campaign manager joined 2016 bid amid similarly sinking battleground polling • Analysis: 2020's latest boogeyman is 'Secret Trump voters' • Poll: Biden takes 15-point lead over Trump • Analysis: Here's proof that Trumpism is forever