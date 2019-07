The scenes at a North Carolina rally provide a preview of a 2020 campaign already soaked in hate In a moment of unrestrained demagoguery, President Donald Trump presided Wednesday over a crowd chanting "Send her back! Send her back!" about an American Muslim congresswoman who he targeted with racist attacks.

Trump escalates attacks on Ilhan Omar and 'The Squad' at rally President Donald Trump on Wednesday intensified his attacks on four progressive Democratic congresswomen, painting them as the face of the Democratic Party -- as a fevered crowd chanted "Send her back!" about an American congresswoman of color.

Black Trump supporter has a message for the President Kevin Martin, a Trump supporter in Pennsylvania, tells CNN's Van Jones about how he was affected by the President's racist tweets directed at four congresswomen of color. See more of Van's conversation with Martin and other voters on Saturday, July 20, at 7pm ET.

Media react to Trump rally chant A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

GOP lawmaker: I support Trump's policies, but not this Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) responds to the House resolution condemning President Trump's tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen, saying the name-calling and identity politics "exacerbated" the vote.

