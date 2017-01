WH press secretary says press coverage 'demoralizing' Protesting what he described as crushingly negative coverage of President Donald Trump's inauguration, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said crowd size comparisons damaged the new administration's morale.

East Coast, California brace for powerful storms The Southeast picked up the pieces on Monday after deadly tornadoes tore through the region, killing more people in one weekend than in all of last year.

Spicer's briefing: CNN vets the claims White House press secretary Sean Spicer delivered his first briefing of Donald Trump's presidency Monday, and CNN's Reality Check Team monitored his statements and checked the claims.

Spicer says his intention is 'never to lie' to press Sean Spicer's era of presiding over the White House briefing room began Monday as he faced questions from reporters for the first time as President Donald Trump's press secretary.

Docs: Trump resigned from over 400 businesses President Donald Trump says he has resigned from positions in hundreds of business entities, according to a document provided to CNN by the Trump Organization.

Rubio to vote to confirm Tillerson as secretary of state Sen. Marco Rubio, a key vote on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said Monday he will vote for Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, all but guaranteeing former oil CEO Rex Tillerson is confirmed as the US chief diplomat.

Calls between Flynn and Russian ambassador under investigation US investigators are scrutinizing late December calls between Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, and Russia's ambassador to the US as part of a broader counterintelligence investigation of Russian activities in the US, law enforcement and intelligence officials told CNN.

Opinion: Killing TPP is bad news for US, but great for China It's now clear that the election of Donald Trump will dramatically alter the shape of the world's economy for the foreseeable future. But based on his executive action to withdraw from the negotiating process of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), this reshaping will not be for the benefit of US workers and citizens.

San Antonio mall robbery leaves good Samaritan dead A man who was killed trying to stop a robbery at a San Antonio, Texas, mall is being hailed as a good Samaritan, and police have arrested two suspects who will face murder charges.