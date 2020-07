The President is determined to project an image of normalcy, even as he heads into the new epicenter Coronavirus town hall | Track the spread | What to know today

A staggering number of tests come back positive in Florida's largest county Coronavirus town hall | Track the spread | What to know today

Governor: If we can open Home Depot, we can open schools CNN's Bianna Golodroya reports on Florida Gov. Ron Desantis pushing to reopen schools in the fall despite health concerns from other local leaders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Analysis: Trump hits historic low on handling coronavirus President Donald Trump's numbers on coronavirus are getting worse. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33% approve of his handling of the pandemic, while 67% disapprove.

Gupta on CDC director statement: You've got to be kidding me CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta expresses disbelief after CDC Director Robert Redfield told him the US still needs a testing program.

Dozens of Mississippi lawmakers have Covid-19 after refusing to wear masks • Ohio: Governor says no statewide mask mandate despite spread of virus • Kentucky: Judge temporarily blocks governor's Covid-19 executive orders

Ohio governor says no statewide mask mandate despite spread of virus cases Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday said he doesn't plan on issuing a statewide mask mandate despite a growing number of coronavirus cases, believing that such requirements are needed primarily for counties with larger populations.

Toobin on Trump's IRS claim: I have no idea what he's saying CNN's Jeffrey Toobin reacts to President Donald Trump's recent claim that he had an audit deal worked out with the IRS prior to running for office.