On Memorial Day, Austin reflects on strength of US military and dismisses adversaries' criticism US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told CNN he won't lose any sleep over US military forces from China and Russia and dismissed accusations by some conservative politicians and media figures that the US military's latest recruiting efforts to attract more diversity and be more inclusive are weakening America's security.

Biden's holiday warning: 'Democracy itself is in peril' President Joe Biden honored those who died serving in the military in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Analysis: Something particularly somber about today Six years ago on Memorial Day, I anchored a show on CNN, filling in for a colleague who had the day off.

The special way Lt. General Hertling honors the fallen Retired Lt. General Mark Hertling tells CNN's Brianna Keilar how he honors the memories of the hundreds of fallen service members he served with.

Opinion: Remember the secret Jewish commandos This year marks the 80th anniversary of America's entry into World War II. As one of our most studied conflicts, it often feels as if all the stories about it have now been told. This is not the case.

What exactly does it mean to be a patriot? For many, being considered a patriot is as American as it gets.

Pamela Brown: GOP touts 'back the blue' but blocks riot probe CNN's Pamela Brown calls out Republicans touting support for police officers by saying "back the blue," but blocking a bipartisan investigation into the January 6 Capitol insurrection that left 140 officers injured, one officer dead and two others who later died by suicide.

