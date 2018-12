Trump's lawyer admitted his client lied in statements about Russia, adding it doesn't matter since the President wasn't under oath Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani spent his Sunday "defending" Donald Trump and "advocating" for the President's innocence as it relates to the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Opinion: Prosecutors' best move would be to charge Trump and seal the indictment Last week the nation witnessed a courtroom spectacle that included the president's former personal lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen, groveling for mercy at a sentencing hearing while his daughter watched, a crutch at her side. Future historians might view the maudlin scene as the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.

Giuliani hints at longer Trump Tower talks In an interview with ABC, President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani suggested that Trump had spoken with his former attorney Michael Cohen beyond January 2016 about the possibility of a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Giuliani indicates conversations with Trump on Trump Tower Moscow occurred later than previously known President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani suggested on Sunday that Trump had spoken with his former attorney Michael Cohen past January 2016 about a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Elijah Cummings calls for Cohen testimony in January Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings said Sunday that once his party retakes control of the House, he hopes President Donald Trump's estranged former attorney Michael Cohen will testify before Congress.

John Dean: Giuliani might be deluding Trump Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani may be deluding his client by dismissing special counsel Robert Mueller's court filing revealing the cooperation of Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn in the Russia investigation.

Mueller continues to be interested in interviewing Trump Special counsel Robert Mueller's team continues to be interested in interviewing the President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Trump lashes out as a new reality sets in A frenzied year in Washington is going out with a roar as the political forces that combined to make the first half of President Donald Trump's mandate so turbulent come to a head in a hugely consequential run-up to the holidays.