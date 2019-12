Speaker says she resents reporter asking if her call for articles of impeachment is based on hating Trump House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a scathing warning Thursday to a reporter who asked her a question about her feelings about President Donald Trump: "Don't mess with me."

Pelosi hits back at reporter who asked if she 'hates' Trump House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivered a powerful response after reporter asked whether or not she is moving forward with impeachment because she "hates" President Trump, as some Republicans have suggested.

Analysis: Pelosi just wrote Trump's name in the history books Don't miss what happened in Washington on Thursday morning: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi virtually guaranteed that President Donald Trump will be only the third president in American history to be impeached by the House.

McCarthy: I think I have a hard time believing Pelosi House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy defends President Donald Trump after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asks House Democrats to draft articles of impeachment.

Trump eyes Senate as he comes to grips with impeachment With his impeachment now all-but-certain, President Donald Trump and his allies are beginning to look past the House of Representatives, shifting their sights to the Republican-led Senate where the President will face trial.

Hearing gets heated: You don't get to interrupt me During the impeachment inquiry hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) staunchly criticized Stanford Law School Professor Pamela S. Karlan's comment involving the President's son, Barron Trump.

Democrats have urgent new impeachment argument • Impeachment state of play: Senators know it's coming but what does a trial look like? • Analysis: Does the Constitution justify impeaching Trump?

