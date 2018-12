The public got a rare look at the real Pelosi As Rep. Nancy Pelosi took the stage in a noisy hotel ballroom in Washington on election night she was greeted with chants of "Speaker! Speaker! Speaker!"

Internet lights up over Pelosi's sunglasses Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) gets the rock star treatment as the internet lights up over her shades. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.

Analysis: Why Trump could win despite low poll numbers First things first: The theme song of the week is the theme to "The Commish," composed by Mike Post.

Analysis: Trump's investigations piling up Weeks of devastating legal revelations have left Donald Trump's political career clouded by criminality and his life, presidency and business empire under assault by relentless prosecutors on multiple fronts.

Trump: 'A great ruling for our country' While visiting Arlington National Cemetery, President Trump weighed in on the recent ruling by a federal judge in Texas that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and that the rest of the law therefore cannot stand.

Judge strikes down Affordable Care Act • Obamacare enrollment continues • Senator: Obamacare supporters are stupid

Sen. Gillibrand says she's 'definitely thinking about' a 2020 run Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she is "definitely thinking" about running for president in 2020 and will announce a decision in the near future.

Opinion: This is who Democrats need in 2020 The Democratic Party has a lot going for it right now. An energized base of supporters in cities and suburbs, a more diverse freshman class in Congress to mix up the agenda, interesting likely candidates for President, and a shared focus on defeating President Donald Trump.

Zinke will step down as Interior Secretary President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will depart from his administration at the end of the year.