A look at the past five weeks shows just how rapidly community transmission has increased across America More than 98% of US residents now live in an area where there is a "high" or "substantial" risk of Covid-19 community transmission, up from 19% of residents only a month ago. This sharp turn has been driven in large part by the highly infectious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in many regions.

Now is one of the pandemic's most dangerous times for kids Students heading back to the classroom for the new school year will be contending with one of the most dangerous times in the pandemic for children. And officials will have to consider many measures to keep them safe from Covid-19, an expert said.

California to have a mandate for teachers California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce Wednesday that teachers and other school employees must either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing.

Feds send ventilators to Florida as DeSantis says he's unaware The Biden administration sent hundreds of ventilators to Florida in recent days as the state responds to a dramatic new increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, an official from the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to CNN. But Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis claims he's unaware of the shipment.

Myth that kids can't get badly ill from Covid is further debunked The myth that kids can't get seriously sick from Covid-19 has been further debunked as more children get hospitalized during the Delta variant surge.

These airlines will not require Covid-19 vaccines for workers The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive the shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired.

Doctor shares video of unvaccinated dad fighting for his life An Arkansas hospital shared video of a 40-year-old father in the ICU because his family wants people to get vaccinated.

