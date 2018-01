Casino mogul and Republican National Committee finance chairman faces sexual misconduct allegations Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as RNC finance chairman, according to two Republican officials.

Wynn spoke at Mar-a-Lago last week Steve Wynn resigned Saturday from his role as the Republican National Commitee's finance chair a day after several allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Hear Trump thank Steve Wynn The Wall Street Journal reports that casino magnate and RNC finance chairman Steve Wynn is accused of decades of sexual misconduct. Wynn denies the allegations.

GOP urged to return Steve Wynn's money When Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting women nearly four months ago, Republicans called on Democratic lawmakers and committees to return contributions from the Hollywood mogul and major donor.

Dad saw his son's socks and knew it was bad Brian and Teresa Cope dropped everything and dashed to Marshall County High to get their boy when they heard about this week's school shooting.

University that employed Nassar to be scoured for abuse A special prosecutor will investigate Michigan State University "from the president's office down" over how former MSU sports physician Larry Nassar could have sexually abused girls and young women for nearly 20 years without university action, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Saturday.

95 killed in Taliban attack in Kabul At least 40 people were killed and 140 others injured in an attack in Kabul on Saturday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health said.

Holocaust survivor: The deniers are winning Manfred Goldberg is pessimistic.