Video shows CNN crew caught in chaos as shots ring out CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports on Louisville metro police confirming an officer was shot during the protests after the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case announced the charges against one officer, Brett Hankison.

There was 'a lot of sadness and weeping' after grand jury decision not to charge officers with killing Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor's mother learned the fate of the officers involved in her daughter's killing two minutes before Attorney General Daniel Cameron made his announcement, even after it was expected the family would have a heads-up on the decision, family attorney Sam Aguiar told CNN.

What the wanton endangerment charge means A grand jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in connection with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March.

Kentucky AG chokes up when asked about anger over case When asked if he understands the anger people feel over the Breonna Taylor case Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said her does and that scrutiny over his office's handling of the case is misplaced.

Opinion: Indictment doesn't begin to bring justice for Taylor After 195 days, no officer has been arrested or charged for killing Breonna Taylor.

