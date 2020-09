The President's view was solidified during a lengthy meeting at the White House. Barrett sits on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit in Chicago. Judge Amy Coney Barrett has emerged as President Donald Trump's overwhelming favorite to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to several people familiar with the deliberations, who say the President's view was solidified during a lengthy meeting at the White House on Monday.

GOP's push escalates Democratic debate over packing court The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg weeks before the presidential election has turned Democratic nightmares into a crushing reality.

Romney: Decision to proceed 'consistent with history' Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) signaled in a statement that he's on board with an election year confirmation for a Supreme Court nominee, saying that if a nominee reaches the Senate floor then he will vote "based upon their qualifications."

Analysis: Mitch McConnell is going to win (again) We won't even know who President Donald Trump's pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court will be until late this week, but we know now for (almost) certain that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) has the votes to confirm the pick to the court.

GOP senator reacts to his own words in 2016 on SCOTUS nomination CNN's Erin Burnett shows Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) his own words from 2016 about a filling Supreme Court vacancy during an election year.

