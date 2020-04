Yesterday, leaked audio showed Thomas Modly calling the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt 'stupid' In photos | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | How to help

Streets of China: See what they look like now As China emerges after months of lockdown, people are back on city streets and crowds flocking to popular destinations. CNN's David Culver reports on the cautious optimism officials are warning.

Race: Why black Americans are at higher risk for coronavirus Black Americans have more existing medical issues, less access to health care, and are more likely to work in unstable jobs -- all factors that have made the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hurt blacks more.

Cuomo: Anchor shares chest X-rays. Here's what they mean After CNN's Chris Cuomo tested positive for the coronavirus, he shared his chest X-rays with Dr. Sanjay Gupta to demonstrate how the virus impacts the lungs.

Trump removes watchdog overseeing coronavirus emergency funds President Donald Trump has sidelined the acting Inspector General for the Defense Department, Glenn Fine, and removed him as chair of the newly created Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which is tasked with overseeing $2 trillion in emergency coronavirus funding.

Analysis: How Grisham made a mockery of the job of White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was the White House press secretary in name only.