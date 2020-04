The President's make America open again campaign will deliver victory lap over the coronavirus pandemic that leaves the life and death decisions to others We want to hear about those you've lost | Tracking US cases | Podcast

Lessons learned: As governments fumbled their virus response, these 4 got it right Like a line of dominoes, country after country has been shut down by the novel coronavirus. Despite signs the threat was making its way across the globe, there was a clear pattern of response in many parts of the world -- denial, fumbling and, eventually, lockdown.

Analysis: Trump could learn from Merkel President Donald Trump shocked not just Americans but many around the world with his insistence this week that -- at least insofar as reopening his country's coronavirus-wracked economy is concerned -- his "authority is total."

Theory: US explores possibility Covid-19 started in Chinese lab

Congress: Trump threatens to invoke never-used authority

Governor fires back at Trump: Testing is a quagmire President Donald Trump says he wants the states to handle coronavirus testing, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) says that the states can't handle it because they don't have the capabilities nor the supplies.

Waiting for help: Newly unemployed forced to ration medicine Some newly unemployed Americans are rationing out their important medicine while they wait to receive their stimulus checks.

Fact check: Trump repeats false claim he has power over state coronavirus restrictions • Pelosi: Trump's name appearing on stimulus checks 'shameful' • Testing is key: Business leaders back health experts • Mnuchin: Treasury secretary and Small Business Administration urge Congress to boost loan program funding