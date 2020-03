The virus has infected more than 115,800 people — including at least 1,000 in the US — and killed more than 4,200 worldwide, according to CNN's tally Get info: Q&As | Catch up | Tips | Podcast | Share test issues here

He's infected. See his message from hospital room. Clay Bentley, who is under quarantine and being treated by a Georgia hospital for novel coronavirus, tells CNN what the experience has been like for him.

Famed Vegas attractions closing due to coronavirus Some Las Vegas casinos are closing down buffets to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Analysis: What National Review nails about Trump's poor performance on coronavirus In an op-ed posted on its website Wednesday morning, the conservative publication National Review zeroes in on what President Donald Trump is doing wrong amid the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders speaks candidly about why he's losing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said he plans to participate in the CNN's upcoming debate despite recent primary losses to rival candidate Joe Biden.