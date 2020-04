Dozens of store workers have died from Covid-19, despite masks, temperature checks and capacity restrictions to keep them safe Those we've lost | Tracking US cases | Podcast | Catch up

Tapper: These two numbers represent a problem CNN's Jake Tapper says there is a disconnect between the states and the Trump administration when it comes to testing for coronavirus.

Fareed: Blaming China fixes nothing Fareed breaks down why President Trump's insistence on blaming China for the damage the Covid-19 outbreak is hindering a global response to the pandemic.

Ramp up: This is what needs to happen for the US to reopen, according to Harvard researchers If the United States wants the economy to open back up -- and stay that way -- coronavirus testing must go up to at least 500,000 per day, Harvard researchers said.

Hoax alert: Beware these fake text messages and robocalls If you get a text message saying you've come into contact with someone who's tested positive for Covid-19, don't click the link.

There have been at least 40,000 coronavirus deaths in the US • Northam says 'divisiveness' not needed after Trump slams Virginia governor over guns • Opinion: Trump is playing with fire

Watch Piers Morgan's stunning advice for his friend Donald Trump • Stelter: A month of grief, worry and frustration • Mnuchin says putting Trump's name on stimulus checks was his idea

Broadway star Nick Cordero had his leg amputated due to coronavirus complications Broadway actor Nick Cordero is recovering after having his right leg amputated following complications with coronavirus, his wife said.