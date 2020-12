Despite no evidence of fraud, Texas sues to block electors. Here's what you should know about the unprecedented lawsuit. Although all 50 states have certified their election results and the Supreme Court swiftly rejected an emergency request from Pennsylvania Republicans to block election results in the commonwealth, the justices are now grappling with a new controversial bid from Texas, supported by President Donald Trump and 17 other Republican-led states.

Analysis: Why this Texas 'election fraud' lawsuit is a joke When most people hear "lawsuit" and "Supreme Court," they generally think something serious is going on. After all, the legal system in America is no joke! And if the Supreme Court might get involved? Well then, we all need to sit up and pay attention.

Kasich: I really don't know what the Republican Party stands for Former Gov. John Kasich reacts to a controversial bid from Texas and 17 other Republican-led states asking the Supreme Court for an emergency order to invalidate ballots of millions of voters in four battleground states -- Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Fact check: Debunking five voter conspiracies in Texas AG's election case Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has petitioned the United States Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit against Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, claiming that there are voting irregularities in each state that still require investigation.

Opinion: Does Donald Trump really believe he lost the election? On Tuesday, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the presidential election in Pennsylvania. Hours later, the defeated President was back to spreading lies and conspiracy theories about being robbed of victory in an election that he lost to Joe Biden by more than seven million votes.

These are the legal probes Trump faces when he leaves office CNN correspondent Randi Kaye looks into the legal probes President Donald Trump faces after he leaves the White House.

