The former New York City mayor tells CNN he will help push an end to Mueller's probe into Russian meddling President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow announced Thursday that Rudy Giuliani is joining the President's personal legal team.

Borger: Trump's a lousy client for lawyers CNN's Gloria Borger and Sara Murray discuss President Trump's struggle to find lawyers to represent him.

Mueller team says it has not gone rogue Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed with special counsel Robert Mueller what prosecutors should pursue in the Russia probe as early as last May, when Mueller was first appointed, the special counsel's office said Thursday.

Rosenstein told Trump he's not a target in Cohen investigation Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told President Donald Trump at a recent meeting that he's not a target in the investigation of his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Bharara: Trump wrong on attorney-client privilege Former US Attorney Preet Bharara says that President Donald Trump doesn't have a decent understanding of what attorney-client privilege is and how it can be pierced.

Comey: It's possible Trump was compromised by Russians Former FBI Director James Comey explained Thursday why he thinks "it's possible" that the Russians could have compromising information about President Donald Trump.

Comey on release of memos: Fine by me In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, former FBI Director James Comey says he's fine with transparency and that he's been consistent about his discussions with President Trump.

Senator and her baby make history on the Senate floor Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth made history on Thursday as she became the first senator to cast a vote on the Senate floor with her newborn by her side.

Trump has 'weathered Comey,' but Cohen is 'consuming him,' source says A week after the tell-all book from James Comey exploded onto the scene, President Donald Trump is telling aides and confidants something he rarely does: He's pleased at how Republicans and the White House led the charge to try and discredit the former FBI director.