CNN's chief medical correspondent says the nation is on the brink of the best and worst case scenarios with Covid-19. Here's what that means. • As coronavirus cases soar, experts are still waiting to see Thanksgiving's impact • They couldn't say goodbye in person, so ICU patients are using tablets instead

Vaccine chief praises Biden's plan to ask US to wear masks Moncef Slaoui, the head of the US government's effort to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, on Sunday praised President-elect Joe Biden's plan to ask all Americans to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, saying the practice is key as the country awaits widespread distribution of the vaccine.

Tapper: GOP 'coddling' of Trump is putting lives at risk CNN's Jake Tapper says President Trump's recent attacks on fellow Republicans and false claims surrounding the election are not out of character for the President, and have been strengthened by Trump allies enabling him throughout his presidency.

As coronavirus cases soar, experts are still waiting to see Thanksgiving's impact • They couldn't say goodbye in person, so ICU patients are using tablets instead

ICU patients are being forced to use tablets to say goodbye Some hospitals are stocking enough iPads to rival a modest Apple store. But the reason for this reflects a grim reality: They're being used to connect Covid-19 patients with their families -- sometimes, for the last conversation they'll ever have.

Democratic senator says a Covid-19 stimulus proposal could come 'as early as tomorrow' Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said Sunday that a proposal for another coronavirus stimulus package could come as early as Monday.

Biden's already more popular than Trump's ever been • Analysis: Recent presidents show Biden's win isn't how it usually happens • Biden's desire to stop the border wall could be costly and arduous

GOP official: Trump not helping Republicans' chances to control Senate • Analysis: Trump's election rant in Georgia could hurt Republicans • Loeffler and Warnock to face off in debate • How to watch the Georgia Senate debate