Could coronavirus shut Wall Street? Banks begin moving staff out US stock markets were halted briefly Monday as a record fall in oil prices and fears of the coronavirus triggered panic selling. But the epidemic poses a much bigger logistical headache for Wall Street — how to keep trading going if banks have to evacuate their offices to fight the spread of the illness.

Daughter speaks out after mom dies US outbreak's center Pat Herrick, whose mother died at the Life Care Center in Washington state, discusses the loss of her mother and what she hopes healthcare providers will change when dealing with the coronavirus. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 p.m. ET.

Asian stocks mount a recovery while Dow futures jump 800 points Markets in Asia Pacific began to recover Tuesday, and US stock futures jumped more than 800 points a day after novel coronavirus fears and an oil price war sparked a worldwide panic.

Xi Jinping visits Wuhan, in major show of confidence as China turns corner on coronavirus Chinese President Xi Jinping has made his first visit to Wuhan since the novel coronavirus outbreak began more than two months ago, as new cases of the virus slowed to a trickle in the country where the disease first emerged.

Opinion: Coronavirus will wreak havoc on the US economy The coronavirus is an existential threat to our record-long economic expansion. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it is likely that COVID-19 will become a global pandemic. If the CDC's warning comes to pass, then recession will be difficult to avoid.

Dr. Gupta: This is how you fight the pandemic The novel coronavirus has led to thousands of deaths and more than 100,000 infections across the world. CNN's Dr Sanjay Gupta outlines what we can do to fight back.