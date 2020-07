The state's new numbers top the previous high by nearly 4,000 as officials struggle to contain the spread With coronavirus cases climbing across the US, local and state leaders have found themselves at odds over the types of restrictions that should be in place to move forward effectively.

Hospitals in Covid-19 hotspots are running out of remdesivir Dr. Eliot Godofsky doesn't have a single dose of remdesivir for his Covid-19 patients in South Florida. Hundreds of miles away in North Carolina, Dr. Cameron Wolfe has doses he does not need right now.

DeVos won't say if schools should follow CDC guidelines to reopen Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Sunday refused to say whether schools should follow guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on reopening, saying those guidelines are meant to be "flexible."

DeVos asked if she has a plan to reopen schools safely. See her response CNN's Dana Bash speaks to Education Secretary Besty DeVos about whether or not she has a plan for schools to safely reopen for students as Covid-19 cases surge in the US.

Superintendent's message for DeVos: 'You can't put every kid back in a school' The signage reminding students to stay 6 feet apart is already on the floors. The plexiglass is up in the front office. The desks are spaced in a socially-distanced way in the classrooms.

Opinion: The truth Trump won't see about reopening schools "Come on, it's not that hard." So said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow to CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Friday when asked about lost productivity, as parents care for children out of school during the pandemic. "Just go back to school, we can do that."

Doctor reacts to Trump's claim: It's a preposterous thought An emergency room physician from Arizona, which saw a recent spike in coronavirus cases, discusses a claim made by President Trump that a majority of coronavirus patients "automatically get better."

Why Britons won't wear masks • Bollywood star, once dubbed 'The Most Beautiful Woman in the World,' tests positive for Covid-19 • Trump and Fauci not speaking as pandemic worsens