Biden: What in God's name was Trump talking about? CNN's Jake Tapper asks 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden how he would handle the coronavirus outbreak differently than President Trump.

Trump is expected to visit the CDC this week President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's headquarters in Atlanta this week as the US grapples with the novel coronavirus, an administration official told CNN on Sunday.

Possible coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing facility Washington state health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of coronavirus at a long-term nursing facility in which two people tested positive for the disease.

Opinion: Trump meets a new enemy How bad will it get? That was the question this week, but it applied to several things: the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus around the world, the resulting stock market plunge and the concern about whether America's political leaders are up to the challenge.

Tapper presses Pence on Don Jr.'s coronavirus rhetoric CNN's Jake Tapper asks Vice President Mike Pence about Donald Trump's Jr.'s appearance on Fox News where he claimed Democrats "seemingly" want Americans to die from coronavirus.

What symptoms to be on the lookout for As the United States recorded its first coronavirus death -- and the number of infections grows worldwide -- many people are wondering what symptoms to be on the lookout for and how to protect themselves.

Epidemiologist: This is just the tip of the iceberg Officials in Washington discuss the first death from coronavirus in the United States.