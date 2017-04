High court pick goes to full Senate, where Dems have votes to filibuster and GOP may change rules Four Senate Democrats announced Monday they plan to oppose Neil Gorsuch, bringing the Democratic caucus to the 41 votes needed to sustain a filibuster against the Supreme Court nominee.

Cillizza: Senate is about to change forever The Senate isn't a place that changes much. Which is why what is almost certain to happen later this week matters so much.

Hatch: 'Nuclear option' looks necessary to approve Gorsuch Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest serving Republican in the Senate, predicted Monday that it will take a major change in the chamber's rules to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Graham booed over Gorsuch vote Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks at a town hall in Charleston, South Carolina.

Cillizza: Can Trump turn chaos into victory? Way back in December 2015, Jeb Bush said something incredibly prescient about Donald Trump.

11 dead in Russia blast An explosion has been reported on the metro in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, according to state-run media TASS.

Video shows moment after blast 10 people have been killed and about 50 were injured in a St. Petersburg metro station explosion, state-run TASS reported, quoting the governor's press secretary Andrei Kibitov.

Fox braces for Bill O'Reilly scandal fallout An attorney for one of the women who accused Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment is calling for an independent investigation into the network.

Fox News hit with new Ailes lawsuit Still reeling from a bombshell report about its biggest star, Fox News on Monday was hit with a lawsuit filed by a contributor who accuses the network's founder, Roger Ailes, of sexual harassment.