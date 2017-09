Senator says he can't vote for latest plan to to end Obamacare, stalling the effort as it nears a deadline Sen. John McCain announced Friday in a statement that he cannot "in good conscience" vote for the GOP's latest plan to overhaul Obamacare, likely ending Republicans' latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

How Republicans say they'll vote on GOP health care bill Republicans are in a down-to-the-wire push to repeal the Affordable Care Act one last time before the clock runs out at the end of the month, and a proposal from GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy appears to be that last effort.

Why health care in the US is so expensive As Congress debates a new health care bill, Dr. Sanjay Gupta asks: Why is health care in the United States so expensive in the first place?

Cillizza: Looks like McCain killed Obamacare repeal As official Washington began to wind down on a unseasonably sweaty Friday afternoon, John McCain dropped a bombshell that threatened to end the last-ditch attempt by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Kimmel slams Trump for defending bill For the third straight night, Jimmy Kimmel took on the new GOP health care bill. He criticized President Trump for tweeting out his support for the legislation.

Axelrod: I cried when Obamacare passed I wept the night the Affordable Care Act passed.

CNN to host health care debate on Monday CNN will host a town hall with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, who will be debating health care with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

A dam failed and parts of Puerto Rico are evacuating The Turks and Caicos Islands felt Hurricane Maria's wrath Friday as the storm hurtled through the Caribbean while still causing grief after landfall on the battered US territory of Puerto Rico.

Comey's speech at Howard University didn't go well Students at Howard University loudly protested former FBI Director James Comey Friday as he delivered a convocation address.