They detailed a happy life on social media, but the Watts family had filed for bankruptcy before Shanann, Bella and Celeste were found dead Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. Thy shared photos of beach vacations to San Diego and screengrabs of lovey-dovey text messages. They gushed about their daughters, Bella and Celeste, and posted photos of the little girls' gap-toothed grins and funny dances.

Some members of family may have been strangled, court documents reveal A coroner's office on Friday confirmed three bodies found this week are those of a missing pregnant Colorado mother and her two daughters, police said.

Slain woman was to have 'gender reveal' party today Shanann Watts had been looking forward to a party on Saturday to disclose the gender of her third child, CNN affiliate KDVR said, quoting a friend.

Daughter called her dad 'hero' before her death Chris and Shanann Watts detailed their life on social media. New video shows one of their daughters calling her dad her "hero" days before she, her mother and sister vanished from their suburban Denver home.

Hours before his arrest, Chris Watts pleaded for his family's return Nearly 24 hours before Chris Watts was arrested in the disappearance of his pregnant wife and young daughters in Colorado, he stood outside his house and publicly pleaded for their safe return.

Video shows slain wife tell husband about pregnancy Video shows the Colorado woman Shanann Watts telling her husband Chris Watts about her pregnancy. Chris Watts has been charged with murdering Shanann and their two daughters.

