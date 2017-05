It was, as far as it could be in these odd times, a normal day. Then this happened ... The stock market had closed for the day, nine-to-five jobs had let out about 40 minutes earlier, and the evening commute was heating up. It was, as far as could be said in these odd times, a normal Tuesday.

Comey's dad: Trump was 'scared to death' The father of former FBI Director James Comey says his son was fired because President Donald Trump was "scared to death of him."

Lavrov: Comey's firing wasn't discussed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denies discussing the firing of former FBI Director James Comey with President Donald Trump during his White House visit earlier this month.

Toobin: NYT report close to a confession CNN's Jeffrey Toobin says -- as the New York Times is reporting -- that if President Trump told the Russians that firing James Comey "removed pressure," it would be close to a confession to obstruction of justice.

Comey believes Trump tried to influence him Former FBI Director James Comey now believes that President Donald Trump was trying to influence his judgment about the Russia probe, a person familiar with his thinking says, but whether that influence amounts to obstruction of justice remains an open question.

Opinion: Lots of ways to get to impeachment From the obscure felony off misprision, to non-crimes like abuse of power, there are plenty of impeachable transgressions that can be creatively applied to an executive's conduct, writes Danny Cevallos

Trump bounces along to Saudi sword dance President Donald Trump and other male White House officials bounced along to a ceremonial sword dance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday outside the Murabba Palace.

Trump visits Saudi Arabia as controversies swirl at home President Donald Trump has landed in Saudi Arabia for his first stop abroad since taking office, a visit meant to bolster partnerships abroad that aides hope can reset a scandal-pocked narrative back home.

No headscarves for Melania and Ivanka First lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday morning sporting an absence of headscarves.