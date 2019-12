Analysis: The parallel realities of a fateful impeachment debate The House Judiciary Committee, on a sprint to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as early as Thursday, is a perfect metaphor for America's estranged political moment.

Lawmaker to GOP: Wake up! Stop protecting corrupt president Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) made a plea to his Republican colleagues to "wake up" and warned of "trading the values of Madison for the values of Moscow."

House holds marathon 2-day impeachment debate Opening statements from House Judiciary debate: Nadler, Collins

See Oval Office photo of Trump that shocked McCabe Ex-FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe explains why the photograph tweeted by President Trump of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office is so extraordinary.

Analysis: Trump: Abusing power 'not even a crime' Donald Trump is seeking to survive impeachment the same way he built his powerful presidency -- by assaulting facts and seeking to expand the limitations of the office he is accused of abusing.

Takeaways from Senate hearing with DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz • Rudy Giuliani: Watchdog investigates possible leaks to Trump's lawyer