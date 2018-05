US officials say the action will create greater regional stability. Critics say the decision could ignite conflict. The Trump Administration is set to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Monday, formally breaking from decades of established American policy and international practice in a move that US officials say will create greater regional stability.

Israeli army air-drops leaflets over Gaza Nine Palestinians were killed during protests in Gaza on Monday, hours before the new US embassy was due to officially open in Jerusalem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

Controversial pastor to lead prayer in Jerusalem Pastor Robert Jeffress, who has made several controversial remarks about religion, told Fox News he will lead the opening prayer at the dedication of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Opinion: Moving US embassy could help end the conflict As the United States prepares to formally transfer its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, lots of concern has been expressed about the decision and its impact on prospects for peace.

Trump delivers another twist in trade clash with China With his pledge to save a major Chinese company from crippling US sanctions, President Donald Trump has delivered yet another twist in the trade clash with Beijing.With his pledge to save a major Chinese company from crippling US sanctions, President Donald Trump has delivered yet another twist in the trade clash with Beijing.

4 suicide bombers target police station in wake of church bombings A string of attacks, including three explosions perpetrated by a family which had recently returned from Syria and were suspected members of an ISIS-linked terror group, have rocked the Indonesian city of Surabaya over the past 24 hours.