Trump told Mueller he didn't know about Trump Tower visit and Roger Stone didn't tell him about WikiLeaks President Donald Trump told special counsel Robert Mueller in writing that Roger Stone did not tell him about WikiLeaks, nor was he told about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son, campaign officials and a Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Analysis: Trump appears consumed by Mueller's investigation Donald Trump's behavior isn't doing much to bolster White House assurances that he's got nothing to worry about from Robert Mueller's probe, after a series of potentially ominous turns in the Russia investigation.

Bill to protect special counsels such as Robert Mueller blocked on the Senate floor again A bill that would protect special counsels such as Robert Mueller was once again not allowed a vote on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Anderson Cooper: Something must be weighing on Trump CNN's Anderson Cooper argues that although President Trump has said there is no collusion, his response to mounting news about the Mueller investigation suggests the President is concerned about the end result.

Opinion: What the Manafort deal collapse means for Mueller Special counsel Robert Mueller informed a federal judge on Monday that Paul Manafort's cooperation deal has imploded because of Manafort's seemingly congenital inability to tell the truth.

Reality check: Manafort's history of lying CNN's John Avlon breaks down former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's relationship with the truth.

Lewandowski calls on Mueller report to be made public Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski called for the special counsel's report to be released to the American public when Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation.

