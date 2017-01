Brazil prison riot: At least 60 dead A 17-hour uprising at a prison in Brazil claimed the lives of at least 60 people over the weekend, state-run media reported Monday.

North Korea's missile boast hints at crisis North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has put the world on notice that he aims to present US President-elect Donald Trump with his first international crisis.

Watch Trump's leaked New Year's Eve speech Donald Trump gave a lengthy description of his electoral victory, and lavished praise upon a Dubai business partner, during a ten-minute speech to 800 paying guests at his Florida estate Saturday night.

4 children die when pesticide, water mix creates toxic gas Four children died after someone at their home sprayed water on an applied pesticide, causing a reaction that resulted in toxic gas, officials in Amarillo, Texas, said.

Computer outage disrupts customs at US airports A US Customs computer outage was affecting operations at airports nationwide Monday night, officials said.

House GOP votes to gut ethics panel House Republicans will vote Tuesday on a proposal that would weaken Congress' outside independent ethics watchdog charged with investigating potential rules violations.

Israel PM questioned in corruption probe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interrogated Monday night on suspicion of corruption in a criminal investigation authorized by the nation's attorney general.

Dylann Roof ruled competent for sentencing A federal judge ruled Monday that Dylann Roof, convicted of killing nine people inside an African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina, is mentally competent to represent himself at the sentencing phase of his trial.